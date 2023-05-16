Manoj Soni takes charge as new UPSC chairman

Manoj Soni, an eminent educationist, was sworn in as the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday. Soni, who joined the Commission as a member on June 28, 2017, was performing duties of a chairman since April 5, 2022.

According to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry, he was administered the oath of office and secrecy as chairman of the UPSC by Smita Nagaraj, the Commission’s senior most member. The UPSC holds civil service examinations to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other positions. The Commission is led by a chairman and has a maximum of ten members. There are presently five vacancies in the UPSC.

Soni was Vice-Chancellor for three terms before being appointed to the UPSC. According to his official bio data, he served two consecutive terms as VC of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University (BAOU), Gujarat, from August 1, 2009 to July 31, 2015, and one term as VC of The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda from April 2005 to April 2008. Soni was the youngest Vice-Chancellor in India and the MSU at the time he joined the MSU of Baroda, according to the statement. Between 1991 and 2016, he taught international relations at Sardar Patel University (SPU), Vallabh Vidyanagar.