Pregnant woman dies of sunstroke after walking 7 km to reach hospital

A pregnant tribal lady, 21, died of sunstroke after traveling seven kilometers from her village to a primary health center (PHC) and then returning home in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. Sonali Waghat, from Osar Veera village in Dahanu taluka, walked for 3.5 kilometers under the scorching sun to reach a nearby highway, from where she took an auto-rickshaw to the Tawa PHC because she was not feeling well, according to Palghar district civil surgeon Dr Sanjay Bodade. The pregnant woman, who was in her ninth month, was treated at the PHC and sent home.

He said she walked for another 3.5 kilometers back home from the highway in the scorching summer heat. Later that evening, she experienced health issues and went to the Dhundalwadi Primary Health Centre (PHC), from whence she was referred to the Kasa sub-divisional hospital (SDH), where she was determined to be in a semi-comorbid condition, according to the official. Doctors treated her for a high fever and directed her to a specialized hospital in Dhundalwadi, Dahanu, for further treatment, he added. However, she died while route in an ambulance and also lost her foetus.