Punjab Court Sends Notice to Cong Chief Kharge in Bajrang Dal Defamation Case

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge served notice in Rs 100-crore defamation case by Punjab court. The case stems from remarks made in the party’s Karnataka poll manifesto, where Bajrang Dal was compared to outlawed PFI. The notice was issued on May 12 based on a petition filed by Hindu Suraksha Parishad’s Hitesh Bhardwaj.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Lalit Garg, stated that the comparison defamed Bajrang Dal and its members, demanding special damages of Rs 100 crore for the injury caused to their reputation. Congress had vowed action against organizations like Bajrang Dal and PFI in their manifesto, which won them the Karnataka assembly polls.