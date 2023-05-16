RTA launches 3 new Metro link bus routes in Dubai

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai will operate three new Metro link bus routes from May 19. Route 51 will shuttle between Al Khail Gate and Business Bay Metro Station at a frequency of 20 minutes during peak hours.

Route SH1 will commute between The Dubai Mall and Sobha Realty Metro stations at a frequency of 60 minutes. Route YM1 will operate between UAE Exchange Metro Station and Yiwu Market at a frequency of 60 minutes.

Also Read: Union government reduces windfall tax on petroleum crude

Route F47 will terminate at the Dubai Investment Park Metro Station to shorten the journey. Those heading to Dubai Investments Park should use the current routes F51, F50, F48, and F46. Route E102 will also be extended to end at Al Jaffiliya Bus Station.