Sonowal officially opens the NEIAH hostels, quarters and guest house

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Ayush Minister, dedicated six new buildings at the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy (NEIAH) here. Boys and girls hostel, 20 quarters and a director’s quarter, a senior citizen hostel, and a guest house were build at a cost of Rs 60.16 crore. Sonowal remarked during the event on Monday, 6 new buildings will expand the capacity of NEIAH, furthering the role of traditional medicine in the region. He stated that the Government of India foresee integrative medicine playing a significant part in the country’s healthcare solution delivery system in the coming years. The government’s investment in these new buildings will bolster our efforts to revitalize traditional medicine in this part of the country. I am pleased to inform you that NEIAH will begin ambulance services shortly, he stated.