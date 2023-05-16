Study: Kids using smartphones may face some serious mental health issues as adults

A recent survey, released on Monday, revealed concerning findings that indicate a correlation between early smartphone usage and increased risks of mental health problems, particularly for women. The study, conducted by US non-profit organization Sapien Labs, gathered data from over 27,969 adults aged 18 to 24 in more than 40 countries, including 4,000 participants from India. The research discovered that young adults who were given smartphones as early as the age of six reported higher rates of suicidal thoughts and aggression as adults compared to those who received phones later.

The study highlighted that 74 percent of female respondents who received mobile phones by the age of six were found to experience more significant mental health challenges in adulthood, falling into the categories of “distressed” or “struggling” according to the Mental Health Quotient (MHQ) range. The MHQ evaluates individuals based on six parameters, including mood and outlook, social life, cognition, adaptability and resilience, drive and motivation, and the mind-body connection.

Moreover, the study revealed that those who received smartphones at the ages of 10 and 15 experienced mental health issues at rates of 61 percent and 52 percent respectively. Even among individuals who received smartphones at the age of 18, 46 percent were found to be struggling and distressed in life.

The trend observed among males was similar, albeit slightly less severe. For men who received smartphones at the age of six, 42 percent were struggling and experiencing distress in life. This percentage decreased to 36 percent for those who received electronic devices at the age of 18.

These findings emerge at a time when there has been a progressive decline in the mental health of young people globally, starting around 2010-2014. Last year, McAfee’s Global Connected Family study revealed that 83 percent of children between the ages of 10 and 14 use smartphones, which is seven percent higher than the international average.

In light of these findings, the message for parents is clear: it is advisable to delay giving children smartphones for as long as possible, as older ages are associated with fewer mental health risks. However, it is also important to consider the peer pressure faced by children, as exclusion can be detrimental to their well-being. Simultaneously, parents should prioritize their child’s social development, as it plays a fundamental role in their mental well-being and their ability to navigate the world, an aspect that has been affected by the use of phones.