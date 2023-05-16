The Italians are finding it hard to afford a plate of their beloved pasta because of soaring prices

The rising prices of pasta in Italy are creating difficulties for Italians who struggle to afford their beloved dish, dampening both their wallets and their desire to indulge in it.

According to the Washington Post, the average cost of pasta in Italy has increased by $2.20 per kilogram. Given that approximately 60 percent of the population consumes pasta every day, this surge in prices is concerning.

In the city of Siena, located in Tuscany, consumer-rights group Assoutenti discovered that the price of pasta has jumped from around $1.50 per kilogram a year ago to $2.37, representing a 58 percent increase.

Italian outlet La Repubblica reported that the price of pasta has risen by 17.5 percent over the past year, even though the price of wheat—the main ingredient—has declined in recent months. Italy’s inflation rate currently stands at 8.1 percent, according to the European Central Bank.

To address the national crisis, Italy’s industry minister, Adolfo Urso, called for an emergency meeting in Rome last week. Lawmakers, pasta producers, and consumer rights groups convened to discuss measures to reduce pasta prices.

Following the emergency meeting, a statement from the group clarified that the increase in pasta prices was not linked to inflation and assured that prices would eventually cool down by the end of the month.

The statement, as reported by CNN, noted that pasta prices were already exhibiting slight signs of decrease, indicating that the cost of pasta would significantly drop in the coming months. The group pledged to closely monitor the market to protect consumers and ensure that reductions in energy and raw material costs, such as durum wheat, would be reflected in the retail price of pasta.

A spokesperson for Urso stated that many producers have provided assurances that the price increases were only temporary and attributed them to the disposal of pasta inventories accumulated when raw material costs were higher.

However, experts pointed out that the supply-side issues have been exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, leading to inflation in raw materials and subsequent disruptions in supply chains across Europe.

Consumer rights groups argue that the current inflation trend is also driven by corporate greed. Furio Truzzi, the president of the consumer rights group Assoutenti, told the Washington Post, “There is no justification for the increases other than pure speculation on the part of the large food groups who also want to supplement their budgets with extra profits.”