Tragic Discovery: Pregnant 23-Year-Old Woman Found Hanging in Punalur Residence

Tragic Incident Unfolds: 23-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Found Hanging in Her Home

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a 23-year-old woman named Saranya was discovered hanging in her house during the early hours of today. Hailing from Kallar, Saranya was four months pregnant at the time of her untimely demise.

According to reports, Saranya had retired to bed with her parents the previous night. However, at around 1 am, she relocated to another room. When her mother went to offer her morning tea, they were met with a bolted door. Disturbed by the situation, concerned neighbors quickly gathered upon hearing the commotion and together forced open the door. The sight that awaited them left them in utter shock: Saranya was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

Efforts were made to save her life as she was swiftly transported to the Punalur taluk hospital. Tragically, despite their best efforts, Saranya could not be revived.

Approximately one and a half years ago, Saranya had tied the knot with Akhil, a resident of Puthoor in Kottarakkara, whom she had been in a relationship with. However, due to a recent altercation between the couple, Saranya had sought refuge in her parents’ house in Punalur just three days prior to this unfortunate incident.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into this distressing occurrence, registering a case for unnatural death.