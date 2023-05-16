Vivo launches Vivo S17e: Details

Mumbai: Vivo S17e has been launched by the company in China. The new handset is a successor to the Vivo S16e which made its debut last year. The 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration of Vivo S17e is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,000) . The phone is also available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants priced at CNY CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000) and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,000), respectively.It is available in Quicksand Gold, Clear Wave Blue, and Starry Night Dark (translated from Chinese).

The handset sports a 6.78-inch (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. It also has a touch sampling rate of up to 300Hz. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. This handset runs on Android 13- based OriginOS 3 out-of-the-box.

The Vivo S17e features a dual rear camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilization and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It houses a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.