Wholesale-price based inflation in India falls for first time in three years

New Delhi: Annual wholesale-price based inflation (WPI) in India fell for the first time in nearly 3 years in April. As per government data,WPI fell to 0.92% in April. In March it was at 1.34%.

In April, the food index rose 0.17% year-on-year, from 2.32% in March, while fuel and power rose 0.93% from 8.96%. WPI has been easing for the last 11 months from the 20-year highs of 16.63% recorded in May 2022.

The retail inflation in the country has eased to an 18-month low in April. As per the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation data, retail inflation, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 4.70% in April 2023. Retail inflation stood at 7.79% in April previous year.

Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) fell to 3.84%, as compared to 4.79% in the previous month and 8.31% in April 2022. The Rural inflation in April stood at 4.68%, while urban inflation was at 4.85%.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is a measure of the average change in the price of goods at a wholesale level or in the wholesale market. Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a price index that calculates price changes of goods and services that a consumer has to pay in the retail market. The monetary police of Reserve Bank of India is made after reviewing the CPI.