Yellow alert for heatwave in 8 Odisha districts; Delhi scorches at 41.3 degrees Celsius; little rain expected today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain or thundershowers for two days starting on Tuesday, which could provide some reprieve from the sweltering heat in the nation’s capital.

Delhi experienced a maximum temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25.2 degrees Celsius on Monday. It fluctuated between 46% and 28% relative humidity.

Thunderstorms and rain are also anticipated to hit the city on May 18. Clear skies are expected starting on May 19 and there won’t be any reprieve until temperatures rise over 40 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD prediction.

Strong winds carrying dust have been blowing over Delhi-NCR since 6 am, reducing visibility at IGI Airport in the capital to 1,100 metres.

The cyclonic circulation that exists over Rajasthan is what causes the dust to be present over Delhi. North Rajasthan is seeing dust storms and light rain as a result of the cyclonic circulation. According to the weather office, such conditions are anticipated to last for three to four days across isolated areas of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and some portions of Punjab.

There has been extreme heat in the area for the past five days, with most days seeing highs exceeding 40 degrees. Due to decreased rainfall in the area since midnight, strong winds have been blowing enormous amounts of sand and dust from bare, dry soils.

On Tuesday, parts of Yanam, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Gangetic West Bengal are likely to experience a heatwave, as will parts of Odisha for the next two days.

At least 15 locations in Odisha experienced temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius on Monday, signalling a generalised heat wave. On Tuesday, the IMD issued a yellow alert for eight districts, including Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, and Balangir, predicting that the heat wave would last for three more days.