11 athletes from Bengal overcome obstacles to qualify for Special Olympics

Eleven athletes from West Bengal who overcame great obstacles to earn their positions are among the more than 200 competitors ready to compete in the Special Olympics World Summer Games Berlin 2023.

In order to be ready for the impending preparatory camp in Noida, the participants have already started a tough practise regimen.

In anticipation of representing India in Berlin, Papia Murmu and Iti Mal, natives of Nagari Kantabuni hamlet in Block No. 1 of Siuri, are achieving their aspirations.

Papia Murmu announced, ‘I’m going to Germany for the Special Olympics,’ expressing her excitement at making her first trip to Europe for such an important occasion. I’m going to Delhi initially, where there will be practise games for a few days. After that, on June 11, I’ll head to Germany. I had the chance to represent India in America before this. I’m really appreciative.

Murmu is from a small village in the Birbhum district, where she and her parents are unable to support themselves with their meagre incomes.

Another participant, Iti Mal, expressed her joy at her long-held desire finally materialising. She finds it difficult to accept that she will be visiting Germany. ‘The entire family is ecstatic. For a very long time, I’ve wanted to do this,’ she shouted.

Sushmita Mal, Iti’s mother, sobbed with joy as she recounted her daughter’s arduous journey. ‘She had previously experienced rejection. It was quite challenging for me to raise my daughter. I’m so pleased right now, I can’t even describe it,’ Iti’s mother stated.

India is getting ready to send 202 athletes, partners, and coaches to the Special Olympics World Summer Games Berlin 2023, where they will compete in 15 sports. From June 14 to June 29, Berlin, Germany, will host the Special Olympics, which will include a number of sporting events like football, basketball, handball, and volleyball. The Special Olympics will feature 24 sports with competition from about 170 nations.

The players from India have already been chosen for this important competition. During the screening process in April, a total of 18 people were chosen from different regions of the country, including Gujarat and Delhi, with 11 of them coming from the Birbhum area.