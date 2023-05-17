172 Families in Limbo for 8 Years as Govt Remains Indecisive on Kannur Airport and Dilapidated Housing

Families Struggle as Kannur Airport Expansion Leaves Them in Dilapidated Houses for 8 Years

Yashoda K P and her neighbors in Kannur’s Keezhallur grama panchayat face an uncertain future as their dilapidated houses stand in the way of the expansion of Kannur International Airport. With the monsoon approaching, they have no means to repair their homes. The government’s inaction has left 172 families in limbo for eight years, unable to build new houses or sell their properties. The affected landowners, represented by an action committee, plan to protest at the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation office for the slow progress in land acquisition and rehabilitation. The government’s lack of compensation funds further exacerbates the issue. Meanwhile, airport officials cite financial concerns and the need for expansion despite recent setbacks in airline operations. The affected families, however, are left waiting for a resolution as their pleas for intervention go unanswered.