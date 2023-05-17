Boat launches new smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Boat launched new smartwatch named ‘Boat Storm Connect Plus’ in India. Boat Storm Connect Plus smartwatch is offered at introductory price of Rs. 1,999 on the official Boat website. The company is yet to reveal the retail pricing of the device. It is available in four colours — Active Black, Active Blue, Cool Grey, and Maroon.

Boat Storm Connect Plus smartwatch sports a 1.91-inch HD display with 550 nits brightness and 2.5D curved glass with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The watch is equipped with a square dial. The smartwatch features support for Bluetooth calling, along with the company’s ENx algorithm, which is claimed to eliminate background noise during Bluetooth calls. It features over 100 watch faces and also offers health measurement tools including a heart rate tracker and SpO2 monitor.

The Boat Storm Connect Plus also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.The Boat Storm Connect Plus smartwatch houses a 300mAh battery which is said to be fully charged in 2 hours. Other features include alarm, countdown timer, stopwatch, push notification for SMS, social media and apps. It also features music controls, camera controls, and weather updates.