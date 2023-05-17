Cannes 2023 opening night dazzles with Bollywood celebrity glamour

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off in style, as the red carpet came alive with an array of fashion and elegance. Stealing the limelight were Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, and Manushi Chhillar, who graced the event with their impeccable style choices.

Sara Ali Khan made a mesmerizing debut at Cannes, enchanting onlookers with her choice of an exquisite ivory lehenga crafted by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Esha Gupta left a lasting impression in a soft pink gown designed by Nicholas Jebran, radiating grace and beauty with every step she took.

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar made a grand entrance, marking her first appearance on the Cannes red carpet. She exuded sophistication in a white couture gown by Fovari, adorned with intricate lacework that showcased her impeccable taste. Adding a touch of vibrancy, Chhillar opted for neon-colored shoes, making a striking fashion statement.

With their star power and fashion prowess, these Bollywood luminaries elevated the glamour of the Cannes 2023 opening night, setting the stage for an unforgettable cinematic journey.