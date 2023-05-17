Classic Mysore Pak Recipe: A Divine Indian Sweet Delight

Mysore Pak is a traditional and delectable Indian sweet that originates from the city of Mysore in Karnataka. With its rich, melt-in-your-mouth texture and a divine combination of ghee, sugar, and gram flour, Mysore Pak is a dessert that will leave you craving for more. This delightful sweet is often served during festivals, weddings, and special occasions. Making Mysore Pak at home is easier than you might think, and the homemade version is sure to impress your family and friends. So let’s dive into the recipe and discover the magic of Mysore Pak!

Recipe: Mysore Pak

Ingredients:

– 1 cup gram flour (besan)

– 1 cup ghee (clarified butter)

– 1 cup sugar

– 1/2 cup water

– A pinch of cardamom powder

– A handful of chopped almonds or cashews (optional)

Instructions:

1. Grease a square or rectangular baking dish or tray with a little ghee and keep it aside.

2. Heat a heavy-bottomed pan on medium heat and add the gram flour (besan). Dry roast the gram flour for about 4-5 minutes until it releases a nutty aroma. Ensure that you stir continuously to prevent burning.

3. In a separate pan, add the water and sugar. Heat the mixture on medium heat, stirring occasionally until the sugar dissolves completely. Once the sugar syrup reaches a one-string consistency, remove it from heat and keep it aside.

4. Now, reduce the flame of the gram flour pan to low. Gradually add the ghee to the roasted gram flour and mix well. Keep stirring until the ghee is fully incorporated into the gram flour and the mixture starts to leave the sides of the pan. This step requires patience, as it can take around 10-15 minutes.

5. Once the ghee and gram flour mixture is well combined, pour in the sugar syrup slowly and continuously stir the mixture to avoid lumps. Be cautious as the mixture will bubble vigorously.

6. Add the pinch of cardamom powder and continue stirring the mixture until it thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan again. At this stage, you will notice the mixture becoming frothy and changing color to a rich golden brown.

7. Optional: If desired, add the chopped almonds or cashews to the mixture and mix well.

8. Immediately transfer the hot Mysore Pak mixture into the greased baking dish or tray. Gently tap the dish to even out the mixture and smoothen the surface.

9. Allow the Mysore Pak to cool for at least 1-2 hours, or until it sets completely. You can speed up the process by placing it in the refrigerator.

10. Once the Mysore Pak is completely set, use a sharp knife to cut it into diamond-shaped or square pieces. Serve and relish this mouthwatering sweet treat!

Mysore Pak can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week. Enjoy the traditional flavors of Mysore with this delightful sweet and share the joy with your loved ones.