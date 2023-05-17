Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold slipped down sharply in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 45,040, down by Rs 360 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5630. Yesterday, gold price surged marginally by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In the international markets, price of spot gold is $1991.09 per ounce. COMEX gold traded at $1,995 per ounce.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up by 0.18% or Rs 106 at Rs 60,350 per 10 gram. Silver futures traded flat at Rs 73,638 per kg.