Ex-ECL director, CISF inspector sentenced to 14 days in judicial detention for coal smuggling scheme

In connection with the coal smuggling case in West Bengal, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court in Asansol, West Bengal, remanded former Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) director Sunil Kumar Jha and a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official Anand Kumar Singh to 14 days of judicial custody.

The pair was detained on Thursday by the CBI for allegedly taking part in a coal smuggling scheme. After spending four days in CBI detention, Jha and Singh were brought before the court on Tuesday.

The pair were placed in judicial custody for 14 days by CBI Special Court Judge Rajesh Chakraborty, who also set May 29 as the date for the case’s next hearing.

Rakesh Kumar, a lawyer for the CBI, rejected the two accused’ request for bail on the grounds that their release could jeopardise the investigation. The CBI has not asked to question the two suspects while they are being held by the court.

Sunil Kumar Jha, a former employee of the ECL, and Anand Kumar Singh, a CISF inspector, had been called in for questioning by the CBI on May 11 at the Nizam Palace in Kolkata. They were taken into 4-day CBI custody the following day, on May 12, when they appeared before a special CBI court in Asansol.