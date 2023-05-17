Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar in early trading today. At the Interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency opened at 82.30, lower by 10 paise to the previous close of 82.20 per dollar. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee ended 10 paise higher at 82.20 against the US dollar.

The US Dollar Index, which measures the strength of the US currency against 6 other currencies rose 0.01% to 102.61, nearing a five-week high of 102.75 it touched on Monday. The foreign institutional investors (FII) net bought Indian shares worth Rs 1,406.86 crore, while the domestic institutional investors net sold Indian shares worth Rs 886.17 crore.