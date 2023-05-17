Former US Air Force Captain claims that a UFO attack took place on a nuclear missiles base around half a century ago

A retired captain from the United States Air Force has recently come forward to disclose an alleged UFO attack that occurred approximately 50 years ago, resulting in the disabling of weapons on a nuclear missile base where he was stationed. In an interview with National Geographic, the former Air Force captain, Robert Salas, claimed that this incident was deliberately concealed from the public.

According to Salas, the encounter took place on March 24, 1967, at a nuclear missile base that housed ten missiles. He stated that the guards on duty were left terrified, exhibiting signs of fear, confusion, and incoherence after the close encounter with the unidentified flying object.

Salas alleged that the United States government covered up the incident, hiding the truth from the public. At the time, he was stationed at the Malmstrom base in Montana when he and his colleagues witnessed eight orange-colored lights hovering above the base. Salas received a call from the main guard reporting the strange lights, initially dismissing it as a joke. However, when the guard called back in a panic, Salas realized that something serious was unfolding.

The situation escalated rapidly, leading Salas to believe that they were under attack. The control room was filled with alarm signals, indicating that the missiles were inoperable. Despite the potential compromise of a significant portion of the US nuclear arsenal, Salas claimed that no investigation was conducted. He and his fellow officials were allegedly coerced into signing documents to keep the incident classified.

Salas revealed that initially, there was a UFO investigation into the incident. However, three years later, the US Air Force abruptly terminated the investigation, declaring that no reported sightings had ever posed a threat. The incident remained shrouded in secrecy, leaving many unanswered questions.

This account provides a glimpse into an alleged UFO attack that occurred several decades ago and raises questions about government cover-ups and the existence of extraterrestrial encounters.