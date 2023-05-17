Honda launches Honda Shine 100: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand in the country, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) launched its entry-level motorbike. The new bike named ‘Honda Shine 100’ is offered at an introductory price of Rs 62,900 (ex-showroom).

The bike is powered by a 98.98cc 4-stroke SI engine. The engine delivers 7.38PS of maximum power and 8.05Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox. The bike has a telescopic front suspension and twin hydraulic shocks at the rear. It comes with 17-inch alloy wheels. While there is a 130mm drum brake at the front, the rear has a 110mm drum brake. It also has a combi-brake system with an equaliser.

The Honda Shine 100 is 1,955mm in length, 754mm in width and 1,050mm in height. It has a 1,245mm long wheelbase and has a ground clearance of 168mm.

The motorcycle features all-black alloys, an aluminium grab rail, a sleek muffler and an analogue instrument cluster. It is offered in 5 colours — Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes and Black with Grey Stripes.