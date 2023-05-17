Infinix launches Note 30i: Details

Mumbai: Infinix unveiled its latest smartphone named ‘Note 30i’. Infinix Note 30i price and availability are yet to be announced by the company. However, it is likely to be available for purchase via Infinix’s official website and other partner retail stores. The handset is available in Variable Gold, Obsidian Black, and Impression Green colours.

The handset is is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 8GB+8GB of extended RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone runs on Android 13-based XOS 13 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.66-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also has a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz.

Also Read: Know how to retrieve lost Aadhaar Card online

The handset is equipped with a stereo speaker setup that features sound by JBL. The phone gets a triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It also comes with IP53-rated water and dust resistance. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.