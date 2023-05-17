John Refoua, a renowned film editor best known for his work on Avatar movies, has passed away at 58

John Refoua, a highly acclaimed film editor renowned for his work on the Avatar movies, has sadly passed away at the age of 58. The news was confirmed by his wife, Serena Refoua, who shared the announcement on Facebook. In her post, she expressed her sorrow and described John as a brilliant, sweet, and creative husband. He passed away on May 14, surrounded by loved ones. John had been battling cholangiocarcinoma, a rare form of bile duct cancer, for the past 15 months. Despite the pain and challenges of the aggressive disease, he faced it with bravery and determination. In fact, he continued working and editing on James Cameron’s Avatar 3 until his final weeks.

Serena also highlighted the unique trajectory of John’s life and his ability to improve anything he touched. He had a passion for music, movies, politics, traveling, vintage cars, science fiction, and cherished his 4-year-old granddaughter, Avery Sophia. His generosity and wisdom will be greatly missed.

Cholangiocarcinoma is a type of cancer that develops in the bile ducts, which are responsible for transporting bile from the liver to the small intestine.

In addition to his notable contributions to the Avatar movies, John Refoua worked as an editor on various films such as Transformers: The Last Knight (2017), The Magnificent Seven (2016), Southpaw (2015), The Equalizer (2014), Olympus Has Fallen (2013), 21 & Over (2013), Balls of Fury (2007), L.A. Twister (2004), Ghosts of the Abyss (2003), and Soul Food (2000). He also lent his editing expertise to TV shows like Touched by an Angel (1994), Law & Order (1999), Ally McBeal (2002), Dark Angel (2000-2002), Reno 911! (2005-2007), CSI: Miami (2002-2011), Sleepy Hollow (2013), and The Whispers (2015).

John Refoua’s career began as an assistant editor on two episodes of Twin Peaks (1990), marking the start of his journey in the world of editing.