On May 18, Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express will launch

The second Vande Bharat train for West Bengal will arrive and be officially launched on May 18. After the inauguration, the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express will reach Howrah.

Additionally, it would be Odisha’s first Vande Bharat train. The railroads’ southeastern division will be in charge of running the train.

Sources claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch the Vande Bharat Express.

No update on the fare has been provided on the IRCTC app, according to sources in the railway industry. On Thursday following the inauguration, tickets can be purchased via the app or website. The ticket for a chair car can be set at Rs 1590, and the cost of an executive chair can be in the range of Rs 2900.

Thousands of people travel daily from Kolkata to Digha. Shatabdi is the sole first-class train operating on this route at the moment.

Before arriving in Puri from Howrah, the train will stop at seven stations. At Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Khurda Road, the train will stop.