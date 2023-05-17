Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple’s Augmented Reality Walkway Project Receives Approval

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple’s Augmented Reality Walkway Project Receives Tourism Department’s Approval

The tourism department has given the green light to the augmented reality-based heritage walkway project, aiming to enhance the tourism potential of the iconic Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple. With an allocated budget of Rs 60.18 lakh, this initiative intends to offer visitors an immersive augmented reality experience through a dedicated mobile application.

The project entails the creation of fifteen fifteen-minute-long videos, estimated to cost Rs 45 lakh for their production alone. An additional Rs 6 lakh will be allocated for research, interface design, and mobile application development. These expenses, including GST, account for the total budget approved.

Authorities have set a deadline of six months for the project’s completion. By opening the mobile application and utilizing the device’s camera, users will be able to view images on their screens, covering the area ranging from East Fort Ghandhi Park to the end of Kottavathil.

What makes this project even more captivating is the opportunity to witness high-definition 360-degree images of various festivities, including Navratri celebrations, Lakshadeepam, Painkuni festival, Velakali, Pallivetta, and Alpasi festival. Furthermore, the application will offer 3D animations and a navigation map to enrich the experience.

To enjoy the augmented reality features, users can install the Kerala Tourism app provided by the tourism department. Notably, while viewing images or videos, a narrated guide will accompany the visual content. The department plans to introduce this project at multiple tourism centers, including Alappuzha, expanding its reach and impact.