Tragic: Woman and 9-Month-Old Infant Perish in Thiruvananthapuram Fire

Tragic Incident in Thiruvananthapuram: Woman and 9-Month-Old Infant Succumb to Burn Injuries

A devastating incident unfolded in Puthenthope as a young woman, Anju (23) from Venganoor, was found lifeless on the bathroom floor of her residence on Tuesday at 7 pm. Anju was married to Raju Joseph Tinsly, also a resident of Puthenthope.

Adding to the heartbreak, Anju’s nine-month-old son, David, was rushed to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram in critical condition. Sadly, David couldn’t overcome his injuries and passed away on Wednesday morning.

Amidst this tragedy, concerns and suspicions arose among relatives who raised questions about Anju’s death. Some alleged foul play and voiced their doubts regarding the husband’s actions, claiming that he chose to take only the baby to the hospital, seemingly neglecting his wife’s rescue.

While preliminary reports hinted at the possibility of suicide, the police have yet to confirm this speculation. An investigation has been initiated to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this distressing incident.