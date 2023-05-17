Upendra Kushwaha of RLJD receives Z-category security following IB threat report

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted Z-category security to Upendra Kushwaha, the head of the Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD), in light of the danger report from the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

The Home Ministry increased Kushwaha’s security as a result of the IB’s threat report. The RLJD chief would be protected by Z-category CRPF troops. Both Delhi and Bihar would provide protection for him.

His Z-category security will be provided by a total of 33 security personnel. VIPs will be protected by armed forces. At the VIP’s home, there will be up to 10 armed static guards, six round-the-clock PSOs, 12 armed escort commandos in three shifts, two watchers in one shift, and three trend drivers.

After leaving Janata Dal (United), Upendra Kushwaha is the subject of numerous political rumours. He recently met Amit Shah, the home minister.

The Central government granted Kushwaha Y+ category security in March. In February, he left Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and started his own party, the RLJD.

Kushwaha’s ‘courage’ in leaving the JD(U) earned him accolades from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Leaders of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Bihar, Chirag Paswan and Mukesh Sahni, respectively, had previously received Z and Y+ category protection from the MHA.