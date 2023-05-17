Writer Salman Rushdie warns that freedom of expression in the West is under its most severe threat

During a public speech, renowned writer Salman Rushdie expressed his concern that freedom of expression in the Western world is facing its most severe threat in his lifetime. This appearance came nine months after he was stabbed onstage, an incident that left him visually impaired in one eye and with nerve damage in his hand. Rushdie was awarded the Freedom to Publish honor at the British Book Awards, and he delivered his acceptance speech through a video address.

The organizers of the event stated that this award recognizes the courage of authors, publishers, and booksellers who stand against intolerance despite ongoing threats. In his speech, Rushdie emphasized the current peril faced by freedom of expression and publishing, stating that he believes it has never been under such a significant threat in the Western countries during his lifetime. He expressed his concern about the alarming attacks on libraries, books for children in schools, and even the concept of libraries themselves. Rushdie urged people to be aware of these threats and to fight against them vigorously.

The stabbing incident occurred in August of the previous year while Rushdie was preparing to give a lecture on stage at the Chautauqua Institution in New York state. However, this was not the first time Rushdie faced threats to his life. Due to his infamous novel “The Satanic Verses,” which was banned in many countries with large Muslim populations, Rushdie had spent years in hiding under death threats from Iran. In 1989, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa calling for the killing of Rushdie and anyone associated with the novel’s publication, citing blasphemy. Subsequently, a substantial bounty was offered for the murder of the novelist.

Despite the challenges he has faced, Rushdie has enjoyed great success throughout his career. He was awarded the Booker Prize in 1981 for his novel “Midnight’s Children,” and his most recent work, “Victory City,” was released in February, having been completed just a month before the attack.