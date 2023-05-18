11 Bangladeshi detained for entering the country without authorization

An official reported on Thursday that police in Maharashtra’s Thane and Raigad districts had detained 11 Bangladeshi nationals, including four women, after they were discovered to be staying there illegally. He claimed that the arrests were made on Wednesday night and early on Thursday.

According to a spokeswoman for Thane city police, these Bangladeshi nationals were detained in the Raigad district’s Narpoli and Kamothe localities, both close to Panvel, and Thane district’s Bhiwandi taluka. On the basis of a tip-off, the Navi Mumbai police’s Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) conducted a residential block search in Kamothe, near the MGM Hospital, and detained eight Bangladeshi nationals, including four women. Since the past three months, they had been living there and working odd jobs. They were detained because they lacked any legitimate entrance documents into the nation, he added.

Similar to this, the local police searched a neighbourhood in Bhiwandi’s Mankoli region and detained three Bangladeshi males who had been employed in factories for the last year or so. He stated that they were detained for comparable reasons. According to the official, violations of the Foreigners Act, the Passports Act, and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules were lodged against the accused at the police stations in Kamothe and Narpoli, and further investigation into the matter is ongoing.