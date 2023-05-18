Two dead bodies discovered during a search operation at a Chinese fishing vessel

According to state media in Beijing, two dead bodies were found on Thursday during the search operation for the 39 missing crew members of a Chinese fishing vessel that capsized in the Indian Ocean.

Xinhua news agency reported that the ongoing search operation led to the discovery and recovery of the remains of two victims from the Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028.

The Chinese fishing vessel, carrying 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesians, and five Filipinos, capsized in the early hours of Tuesday. The nationalities of the two bodies found on Thursday were not disclosed by officials.

China’s ambassador to Canberra stated that the capsizing occurred within Australia’s vast search-and-rescue region, approximately 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) west of Perth, the capital of Western Australia. Under international maritime conventions, countries are responsible for conducting search and rescue operations in designated areas of the ocean.

Australia dispatched three aircraft and four ships to support the international search-and-rescue efforts. Ambassador Xiao Qian appealed to Australia for additional ships, aircraft, and personnel to locate the Chinese vessel, and he requested coordination with other nations closer to the site. China is seeking further assistance in coordination with Australian defense officials.

As of now, no survivors have been found, according to Ambassador Xiao. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) is coordinating rescue efforts with China’s government authorities. Aircraft, including an Australian military plane, are currently searching a 12,000 square kilometer (4,600 square mile) area south of the upturned hull, as part of the multinational effort.

AMSA expressed gratitude to merchant ships and other vessels assisting in the search. The distress beacon of the fishing vessel was initially detected amid severe weather conditions caused by Cyclone Fabian, including seven-meter-high waves and strong winds of 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles per hour).

Rescue efforts have been challenged by the rough weather conditions. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Canberra remains hopeful for a successful outcome but acknowledges the increasing difficulty of survival due to the time elapsed and the adverse weather conditions.