70-year-old narrowly escapes as mobile phone explodes in shirt pocket

A 70-year-old man from Marottichal, named Eliyas, narrowly escaped unhurt when his mobile phone suddenly exploded and caught fire inside his shirt pocket. The incident occurred on Thursday, and it is believed that the explosion was caused by the overheating of the phone’s battery. Surprisingly, the phone in question was a budget-friendly model that Eliyas had purchased for Rs 1,000.

The alarming incident took place while Eliyas was enjoying a cup of tea at a local eatery. CCTV footage captured the terrifying moment when the phone erupted into flames, prompting Eliyas to swiftly extinguish the fire. This recent occurrence follows a similar incident in Kozhikode, where a man suffered burn injuries after an exploding mobile phone was kept in his trouser pocket.

Unfortunately, mobile phone explosions have become a recurring issue in the state. Tragically, on April 24, an eight-year-old girl in Thrissur lost her life when her mobile phone exploded while she was watching a video. These incidents serve as a reminder of the potential dangers associated with mobile devices and the importance of prioritizing safety precautions.