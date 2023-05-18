Aaditya Thackeray writes to governor alleging corruption in Mumbai civic authority

Aaditya Thackeray, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and former Maharashtra Environment Minister, asked Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Wednesday to send his plea exposing ‘corrupt practises’ in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to the Lokayukta.

Thackeray said in a letter to the governor that there is open corruption at BMC and that the Chief Minister’s office serves as the hub for corrupt activities.

On May 10, Thackeray and the governor had a meeting to discuss this. He has since sent a letter to the governor calling attention to the 6,000 crore rupee concrete road project. In the letter, he made the governor stop the BMC from giving the Cement Concrete (CC) road contractors the Rs 600 crore in advance mobilisation.

Aaditya Thackeray urged that the city’s mega-contract for roads be cancelled and that a fresh, transparent tender be issued either when a new elected general body is in place or under the supervision of a committee of retired judges.

In a city like Mumbai where not even 25 of the 900 scheduled road improvements have begun, advance mobilisation funds are never supplied, according to the Sena (UBT) leader. This is a criminal waste of tax payer money.

Aaditya met with Bais last week to request an inquiry by the Lokayukta into the alleged BMC scams involving the Rs 263 crore street furniture scandal and the Rs 6,080 crore Cement Concrete (CC) road scam.