Arrest Made as Man Flashes and Misbehaves with Woman on Thrissur-Kochi Bus

A man from Chevayur in Kozhikode, identified as Savad Shah, was arrested by the Nedumbassery police for indecent exposure and misbehaving with a female passenger on a KSRTC bus. The arrest came after a complaint was filed by a woman named Nandita from Thrissur.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday and came to light when Nandita shared videos of the incident on social media. In the footage, she described how the accused sat beside her in a women’s reserved seat during her journey from Thrissur to Kochi. Nandita alleged that he touched her inappropriately and even exposed himself while masturbating.

Upon being confronted by Nandita, the accused can be seen getting up from the seat in the video. Despite denying the allegations, he fled from the scene when the bus conductor went to seek assistance from a traffic police officer. The conductor and driver pursued him and successfully handed him over to the police.

In an interview with Manorama News, Nandita revealed that she received messages from other girls who had similar experiences with Savad, indicating that he was a repeat offender. Following his arrest, Savad was remanded in judicial custody by a local court.