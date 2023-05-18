Asus launches new gaming laptops in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Asus has launched new gaming laptops in India. The new laptop series include the new ROG Strix G16 and ROG Strix G18, ROG Flow Z13, ROG Flow Z13 Acronym, ROG Zephyrus G16 and TUF Gaming F15 and F17. The AMD models include the ROG Strix G17, ROG Flow X13, ROG Zephyrus G14, TUF Gaming A15 and 17, and finally, an all-AMD solution with a Ryzen CPU and Radeon GPU called the TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition.

All the new models will be available via online stores such as Asus’ own e-shop, Flipkart and Amazon, as well as the company’s branded offline stores. Customers will also be able to purchase them from other offline retail chains such as Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and other Asus authorised dealers.

Here are the starting prices for all the models:

Asus ROG Strix G18 – Rs. 1,69,990

Asus ROG Strix G17 – Rs. 1, 59,990

Asus ROG Strix G16 – Rs. 1,44,990

Asus ROG Flow X13 – Rs. 1,74,990

Asus ROG Flow Z13 – Rs. 2,09,990

Asus ROG Flow Z13 Acronym – Rs. 2,84,990

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 – Rs. 1,49,990

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 – Rs. 1,69,990

Asus TUF Gaming F15 – Rs. 1,15,990

Asus TUF Gaming A15 – Rs. 1,05,990

Asus TUF Gaming A17 – Rs. 1,34,990

Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition – Rs. 1,39,990

Asus ROG Strix G18, ROG Strix G17, ROG Strix G16 specifications: The Asus ROG Strix G18 and ROG Strix G16 have similar specs and features with the main differences being the display size and keyboard layout. They can be configured with up an Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Other specs include 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD (with an additional slot), and a 90WHr battery.

Asus ROG Flow X13, ROG Flow Z13, ROG Flow Z13 Acronym specifications: The Asus ROG Flow X13 weighs just 1.3kg and features a 360 degree rotating hinge for the 13.4-inch display. The latter can be configured with up to a QHD resolution,165Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync. The touchscreen display also gets Corning Gorilla Glass DXC protection. The laptop can be specced with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. The laptop also supports Asus’ XG Mobile external graphics card solution.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, G16 specifications: The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 boasts of six speakers, a 90WHr battery, and a 16-inch ROG Nebula display. It can be customised with up to an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

