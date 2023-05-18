British adventurer sets a new world record by visiting 7 Wonders of the World in less than 7 days

Jamie McDonald, a British adventurer known as “Adventureman,” recently announced that he achieved a new world record by visiting the new Seven Wonders of the World in less than seven days.

According to the World Guinness Records, Jamie traveled across four continents and visited nine countries during his trip. He took 13 flights, rode 16 trains, nine buses, four trains, and even a toboggan to cover approximately 22,856 miles in a time of 6 days, 16 hours, and 14 minutes. His journey included stops at the Great Wall of China, the Taj Mahal in India, Petra in Jordan, the Colosseum in Rome, Christ the Redeemer in Brazil, Chichen Itza in Mexico, and Machu Picchu in Peru.

The challenge was organized by Travelport, a global technology company that provides travel bookings for travel suppliers worldwide. It was designed to test their platform, Travelport+.

For Jamie, this challenge held great significance as he aimed to raise funds for his charity, the Superhero Foundation. The money raised will be used to assist families in need and fund treatments, therapies, and equipment that are not readily available to them through the healthcare support system.

The journey began at the Great Wall of China, an impressive symbol of human engineering that spans over 13,000 miles. The world-record clock started ticking once Jamie left the Great Wall. He then visited the magnificent Taj Mahal in India, a mausoleum that stands as a testament to eternal love and left him in awe of its grandeur.

Next, Jamie traveled to Jordan to explore the ancient city of Petra, renowned for its stunning rose-red sandstone rock facades, tombs, and temples. After immersing himself in the wonders of Petra, he boarded a flight to Rome, where he marveled at the Colosseum, an iconic theater steeped in Rome’s rich history and home to ancient gladiatorial contests.

Continuing his adventure, Jamie arrived in Brazil to witness the awe-inspiring Christ the Redeemer statue. This colossal art deco masterpiece offered him a breathtaking view from its expansive platform. He then made his way to Peru, where he visited the remarkable Machu Picchu, a UNESCO World Heritage site situated in the Andes Mountains at an altitude of 8,000 feet above sea level.

Finally, Jamie reached his last destination, Chichen Itza in Mexico. This archaeological site showcases impressive pyramids, temples, and other architectural wonders that reflect the rich Mayan culture and civilization.