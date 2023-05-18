Commodity Market: Gold price edge lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower in the Kerala market for second day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,880, lower by Rs 160 per 8 gram. Thus the price of gold slipped down below Rs 45,000 mark after May 3. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 360 per 8 gram.

Also Read: 4 dead, 15 injured in bus-truck collision

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened lower at Rs 60,049 per 10 gram . In international market, gold price today sustained above the psychological $1,980 levels and made an intraday high of $1,986 after hitting intraday low of $1,980.54 per ounce.