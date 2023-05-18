Delhi-Sydney Air India flight caught in severe mid-air turbulence and seven passengers were injured

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a Delhi-Sydney Air India flight experienced severe mid-air turbulence on Tuesday, leading to injuries sustained by seven passengers. The national aviation regulator confirmed that the injured passengers received medical treatment upon arrival in Sydney and that none of them required hospitalization.

The flight in question was identified as AI-302, operating a B787-800 aircraft. The DGCA stated that the Air India cabin crew provided first aid to the injured passengers with the assistance of a doctor and nurse who were on board the flight, utilizing the onboard first aid kit.

The DGCA further mentioned that the Air India airport manager in Sydney organized medical assistance upon arrival, and only three passengers availed themselves of this assistance. The airline spokesperson reported that the flight encountered turbulence mid-air, causing discomfort to the passengers, but landed safely in Sydney. The incident was promptly reported to the relevant authorities.

An investigation into the incident is currently being conducted by the DGCA. This marks the second instance in the span of two years where a flight has encountered severe turbulence resulting in passenger injuries. On May 1, 2022, a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Darbhanga experienced similar turbulence, leading to injuries among passengers. Unfortunately, one severely injured passenger did not survive despite receiving prolonged treatment.