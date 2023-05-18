Diseases Caused by Vitamin D Deficiency in Women

1. Muscle wasting Muscle weakness can occur when a woman’s vitamin D levels are too low. This can make regular chores like walking and climbing stairs difficult. Women may also notice a reduction in overall strength and mobility.

2. Osteoporosis is a disease that causes the bones to become brittle and fragile. Women are more likely than men to acquire osteoporosis. Women who are vitamin D deficient are more likely to develop osteoporosis. This increases the risk of fractures and other bone-related issues.

3. Fractures of the bones Women who are vitamin D deficient are at a higher risk of bone fractures. This is due to the bones’ inability to absorb adequate calcium, which is required for strong and healthy bones.

4. An increased chance of developing certain malignancies. A lack of vitamin D has been related to an increased risk of some malignancies, including breast and colon cancer. Furthermore, women who are deficient in vitamin D may be at a higher risk of developing other types of cancer, such as ovarian and lung cancer.