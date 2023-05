City Cyber Police from Kozhikode nab couple who posed as geology officials, swindling Rs 5 lakh from quarry owner. The accused, Rahul and Neethu, promised license renewal to restart operations. Quarry owner alerted police when they disappeared after receiving the amount at Kottiyam.

The couple’s WhatsApp communication traced to a homeless man’s registered phone number acquired using his Aadhaar card under false pretenses of a hospital visit. Arrests made on Wednesday.