Film ‘Niharika’ by Indrasis Acharya will be shown at film festival in Bulgaria

Director Indrasis Acharya’s Bengali movie Niharika will be screened at an international film festival in Bulgaria. ‘Niharika’ portrays the life of a woman who fights a dark and abusive childhood while searching for her gender identity. The film will be screened at the Asian Panorama section of the film festival organised by the Festival and Congress Centre Varna, Acharya said.

“The story is of belief in love without any inhibition and boundary. The film also raises pertinent questions on womanhood and identity crisis in the current context,” he added. The 31st edition of the festival will be held from August 25 to September 3. The film has Anuradha Mukherjee in the lead. She is known for her performances in Sweater (2019) and Golper Mayajaal (2021). Acharya won several awards for his films, including the bests Indian director for The Parcel (2019) at the Kolkata International Film Festival.