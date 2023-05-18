Fire-Boltt launches new smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: India based consumer tech brand, Fire-Boltt has launched new smartwatch in the market. The wearable is named ‘Fire-Boltt Shark’. The new smartwatch is priced at Rs. 1,799 and will be available for sale via the official Fire-Boltt website. It comes in 4 colours — Black Camou, Black, Green Yellow, and Black Yellow.

The new smartwatch sports a 1.83-inch (240×284 pixels) HD display with a 240×284 pixel resolution. It is claimed to be shockproof, scratch resistant, and comes with two button pushers. The watch supports Bluetooth calling enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch. The smartwatch supports AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

It also supports over 120 sports modes including athletics, auto racing, and more. The device comes with several smart health trackers like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate sensors, female health tracker, and sleep monitoring. It also gets as many as 100 customizable cloud-based watch faces to choose from. The smartwatch has been claimed to offer up to eight days of battery life with normal usage and up to 25 days in standby mode. The watch also has inbuilt games, remote camera control, an alarm, a timer, a stopwatch, a weather forecast, sedentary reminders, and more.