Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday. The strengthening of US dollar weighed on investor sentiments. However, the positive trend in domestic equities supported the domestic currency and restricted the depreciating bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.36 against the US dollar, then fell to 82.41, registering a decline of 4 paise over its last close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.37 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03% to 102.91. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 149.33 crore.