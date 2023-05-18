Hinduja Group Chairman, SP Hinduja, passes away at the age of 87.

Hinduja Group Chairman, Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, passed away at the age of 87 in London. Known as SP Hinduja, he achieved significant business success, starting with the distribution rights for the Bollywood film ‘Sangam’ in 1964. However, it was the Bofors scam that brought him infamy in India. Alongside his brothers, he was accused of receiving illegal commissions, but they were later exonerated by the Delhi High Court in 2005. SP Hinduja played a crucial role in expanding the Hinduja empire, which began with trading in Sindh and later ventured into banking and the oils and lubricants business. Despite their secrecy surrounding wealth, the Hinduja family has had notable political ties worldwide. The family expressed their grief, describing SP Hinduja as a visionary, mentor, and embodiment of the Hinduja Group’s principles and values. They pray for his soul to rest in eternal peace.