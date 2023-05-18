Indian government to begin talks with the United Kingdom for return of colonial era objects

An unnamed representative from the Indian government has stated that they are eager to initiate discussions with the United Kingdom regarding the repatriation of objects taken from India during the colonial era. The focus, initially, would be on cooperation in manuscripts, according to a report in Politico.

India has started approaching countries that may possess antiquities acquired through force or looting during colonial times. The Indian government aims for a collaborative and partnership-based process of retrieving antiquities, aligning with existing international agreements.

The mention of colonial-era looting often brings up the renowned Kohinoor diamond. This priceless gem, formerly the largest diamond in the world, was presented to Queen Victoria by the East India Company after the annexation of Punjab. It currently resides among the British crown jewels. However, during King Charles III’s recent coronation, he chose to not include the Kohinoor diamond, responding to objections from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who view it as a reminder of the painful colonial past.

According to a Politico report, India desires a constructive dialogue and result-oriented conversation concerning the Kohinoor diamond and the return of other objects taken from temples.

India’s pursuit of repatriation is not an isolated case, as other countries have engaged in discussions with Britain regarding colonial-era artifacts. For instance, the British Museum is presently in talks with Greece regarding the potential sharing of the Parthenon marbles.

While India and the UK are currently negotiating a trade deal, it is expected that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G7 Summit to discuss the agreement and other bilateral matters. Additionally, India has included the repatriation of antiquities on the agenda for the G20 summit, as India holds the presidency for this year’s summit.

The Indian government representative emphasized that India is committed to fostering comprehensive and cooperative relations with international partners, where shared history is an essential aspect but not the sole focus.