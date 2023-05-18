India’s ultra-wealthy population to surge 58.4% in next five years: Report

Mumbai: A report published by international Property Consultant, Knight Frank revealed that the ultra-high-net-worth individual (UHNWI) population in India will surge by 58.4% in next 5 years. Number of ultra-high-net-worth individual will surge to 19,119 individuals in 2027 from 12,069 in 2022. Ultra-high-net-worth individual (UHNWI) is person having a net worth over $30 million.

The high-net-worth-individual (HNI) population will rise to 1.65 million from 797,714 persons in 2022. This is a rise of 107%. High-net-worth-individual (HNI) is person having a net worth over $1 million or more.

India’s billionaire population is expected to go up from 161 individuals in 2022 to 195 individuals in 2027. India’s billionaire population rose to 161 in 2022 from 145 in 2021.

In 2022, the global population of UHNWIs declined by 3.8%, after a record climb of 9.3% in 2021.