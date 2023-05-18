Kerala university union elections delayed amid impersonation controversy.

In the wake of the ‘Manorama’ exposé revealing an impersonation attempt during the college union election at Christian College, Kattakada, the Kerala University has taken the decision to postpone the university union council elections. The allegations suggest that the Students Federation of India (SFI) had covertly attempted to replace the elected female candidate for the university union councillor position with their chosen student leader. The college initially forwarded the name of A Visakh, a first-year B Sc student, instead of Anakha’s, leading to controversy and subsequent withdrawal of Visakh’s name upon discovery. The College Principal has communicated this withdrawal to the university registry via email. The CPM has initiated an investigation led by the party’s Kovalam area secretary, which involved taking a statement from Anakha. Reacting to the gravity of the impersonation reports, SFI state leadership has suspended Visakh’s area committee duties, as Visakh previously held the position of Kattakada area committee secretary for SFI.