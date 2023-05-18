Mahzooz Draw: Expat wins Dh1-million

Dubai: A Nepalese expat Surya he became a millionaire by winning Dh1-million in the 128th Mahzooz draw. The 33-year-old works as a machine operator in Abu Dhabi and takes home salary between the range of Dh2,000 and Dh4,000.

‘I’m still trying to figure out how many zeroes are there in a million dirhams. Having moved to Abu Dhabi seven years ago, I have sent every dirham I earned to my family in Nepal. I wasn’t aware I had won until I checked my Mahzooz account on Sunday morning. It’s really good that even individuals like me, who aren’t particularly wealthy, can afford to join Mahzooz and win such huge amounts,’ Surya said.

Also Read: Realme launches Narzo N53 in India : Price, specifications

Surya becomes the 43rd Mahzooz millionaire and the third expat from Nepal to win this prize. Other multi-millionaires from Nepal include car wash worker Bharat and driver Padam, who won Dh10 million and Dh20 million, respectively.

16 participants matched four out of five winning numbers (9, 20, 21, 41, 42) and shared the second prize of Dh200,000. They will take home Dh12,500 each. 1,023 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each. 1,040 participants take home Dh1,455,750 in prize money.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.