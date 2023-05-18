Man City’s brilliance overpowers Real Madrid, secures spot in Champions League final

Manchester City demonstrated their dominance by securing a spot in the Champions League final, triumphing over holders Real Madrid with a resounding 4-0 victory at the electric atmosphere of Etihad Stadium. Bernardo Silva’s impressive brace in the first half propelled City into a commanding position against the esteemed 14-time European champions. In the second half, an own goal by Eder Militao and a late strike from Julian Alvarez sealed the deal, allowing City to avenge their bitter defeat in last year’s semifinals. As they prepare to face Inter Milan in the final, City emerges as strong favorites to claim the trophy that Sheikh Mansour has eagerly pursued since acquiring the club in 2008. Having remained unbeaten in 26 home matches in the competition, City’s victory was never in doubt, propelled by Silva’s superb goal and header. Real Madrid, aspiring to secure their sixth title in a decade, found themselves outplayed by a relentless City side that now has its sights set on a potential treble. With Kevin De Bruyne’s free kick deflecting off Militao, Real Madrid’s hopes were dashed, and Alvarez’s clinical finish provided the perfect ending to a memorable night for Manchester City.