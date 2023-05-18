Massive fire engulfs Kollam’s largest drug warehouse, 7 hospitalized due to toxic fumes.

A significant incident occurred at the Kerala Medical Services Corporation’s (KMSCL) district drug warehouse in Uliyakkovil, Kollam. The latest reports indicate that the entire warehouse and its contents have been completely destroyed by a raging fire. Among the items lost were stocks of sanitizers that had accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, as the warehouse closed at 5pm, no one was present inside when the fire broke out.

Although the fire personnel were successful in preventing the flames from spreading to nearby residences, the inhalation of toxic fumes resulted in the hospitalization of at least seven local individuals. The fire was initially discovered by residents after 8:30pm, and the warehouse had been in operation for the past 15 years.

The Uliyakkovil warehouse serves as a vital distribution center for medications in the Kollam district, supplying medicines to local hospitals and primary health centers. Locals have reported that the fire originated in a section of the warehouse where bleaching powder was stored. Around 20 fire tenders are presently on-site, diligently working to extinguish the flames.