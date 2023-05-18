Men find these things attractive about women

There are many things that might make men feel strongly drawn to a woman. This is true especially when it comes to their first impressions.

Popular dating app, Gleeden has conducted a survey among 15,000 men in Indian cities to identify the key characteristics or factors that influence men`s feelings of intense attraction towards women.

‘Both men and women have many interesting choices on how and why they are attracted to a certain type of person. Although this may vary for everyone, we were intrigued to dig deeper into understanding what a man in the current times looks for when he is attracted to women. This was a general survey that included men from different walks of life and the results have been quite interesting on how there has been a slight shift in the traits a man gets attracted to,’ said Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager for Gleeden, India.

The survey shows the top 10 qualities a modern man finds appealing in a woman.

Embracing your style: Men love to see women wear the best clothes and that gives them the first impression of the woman they potentially are interested in.

Being an equal: Men are more attracted to women who they consider to be equal to them.

Taking the lead: Having a woman who does not shy away from taking the lead and initiating at different levels is a major turn-on for a man and makes a woman instantly more desirable in his eyes.

Being Confident and smiling: Men like women who are confident.

Laugh at their jokes: Men love to make women laugh.

Passionate Women: Men are always excited to appreciate a woman having a strong sense of passion and a thrilling zest for life that keeps her grounded and rock solid at the same time.

Maintaining eye contact: When a woman holds eye contact with her man, it makes him go weak in the knees.

You keep him intrigued: Men really value the thrill of the chase and the ability of a woman to keep them intrigued and excited to know more about her. This is something that most men find absolutely desirable.

Living life to the fullest: A man loves when a woman is interested in new activities and is always up for an adventure.

Being a good listener and having intellectual conversations